VHP leader detained for sharing provocative social media post

Mangaluru: Policehave detained Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) regional joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell after he allegedly shared a provocative post on Facebook, officials said on Friday.

According to Mangaluru City Police, a case was registered based on a post in which Pumpwell reportedly shared a video of an RSS leader’s speech. The content was found to be potentially inflammatory.

Police sources said Pumpwell deleted the post after learning about the FIR and voluntarily appeared before the Kadri Police Station, where he was served a notice to attend the investigation on Monday.

Authorities have also initiated proceedings to forfeit a bond executed by him in an earlier case.

Following his detention, BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath and Dakshina Kannada BJP president Satish Kumpala visited the police station as several members of Hindu organisations gathered nearby in protest. Talks between the leaders and police were ongoing.