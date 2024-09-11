Vi invites citizens to sustainable ‘Ganesha Visarjane’

Bengaluru : Leading telecom company Vi has planned an initiative to enable worshippers in bidding farewell to their beloved Ganesha in an environment friendly way. Specially designed Vi Vehicles will travel to different housing societies in several areas of Bengaluru like Koramangala, Sarjapur Road, Yelahanka, Banashankari, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, Domlur, Malleshwaram, Electronics City, Basaveshwaranagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Yeshwatpur, BTM Layout, etc.

These vehicles are equipped with immersion tanks, to enable residents to conduct a safe and sustainable Ganesha Visarjane. The initiative aims to provide opportunity to residents to immerse their idols in the mobile immersion tanks at their doorstep. This has been designed to prevent the idols from getting immersed in lakes or ponds which pollute the water bodies and harm the aquatic life due to the presence of toxic paints, accumulation of adornments, sedimentation of water bodies, etc. This drive will also eliminate the need for citizens to travel to crowded water bodies, thus reducing congestion and ensuring an organized and eco-friendly immersion process.