Videos show mob converging at K'taka police station; cops praised for containing situation effectively

Mysuru: Videos have surfaced in connection with the attack on Udayagiri Police Station in Mysuru, showing how a handful of cops managed to control the mob, earning widespread praise.

In the video, DCP Mutturaj is seen climbing onto his vehicle to warn the mob to disperse, and his colleagues attempting to stop the agitators who were trying to overthrow the barricades in front of the police station.

The police stated that if the Udayagiri police had failed to contain the mob, the situation could have escalated into a repeat of the DG Halli-KG Halli incident, where an enraged crowd set afire a police station over an objectionable social media post, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. Three people were killed and over 50 were injured in that incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have commended the Udayagiri police for managing the situation.

The government has also given the police a free hand to deal with the rioters and has directed investigators to track down those responsible for inciting the violence.

Meanwhile, the local court is set to pronounce its order on the bail petition of the accused, Satish aka Panduranga, who was arrested for allegedly posting the objectionable content that triggered the violence. The defence counsel argued that the police had invoked Section 299 of the BNS Act against him, but the case does not fall under the act.

The counsel also stated that the police arrested the accused without seizing his mobile phone and without providing any material evidence as the basis for the arrest.

Furthermore, the police should have presented proof demonstrating the accused's intent to insult any religion, but no such evidence has been submitted before the court.

Earlier, the court had handed over the accused Satish aka Panduranga to police custody for one day. The prosecution had sought five-day police custody.

Regarding the Mysuru Udayagiri incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting at Cauvery Residence on Friday evening.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the Karnataka police station attack case while 1,000 people were booked in this connection, police sources said.

Earlier, Karnataka Police had detained Satish aka Panduranga, a resident of Kalyannagar in Mysuru, in connection with a controversial social media post making communal comments against a particular community while celebrating the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections which triggered tension in Mysuru city.

Although the police tried to pacify the crowd and even roped in religious leaders who requested them to calm down, the situation turned violent and the crowd started pelting stones at the police station.