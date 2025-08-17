  • Menu
Vidhana Soudha Illumination Draws Massive Crowds Over Independence Day Weekend

Speaker U T Khader’s initiative sees over 45,000 visitors a day admire tricolour spectacle

Bengaluru: The special illumination of Vidhana Soudha with the colours of the Indian tricolour, initiated by Assembly Speaker U T Khader, attracted unprecedented crowds during the Independence Day weekend.

Marking the 79th Independence Day, the iconic state legislature building was lit up in saffron, white, and green, creating a spectacle that drew people from across Karnataka and beyond. According to rough estimates, more than 45,000 people visited the site each evening between August 15 and 17.

The surge in footfall led to traffic congestion and crowd management challenges, with police personnel deployed at the venue struggling to regulate the flow of visitors. On some evenings, authorities were compelled to switch off the lights earlier than planned to disperse the swelling crowds.

The initiative, which Khader had launched as part of a permanent illumination programme for the Assembly, has won wide appreciation from citizens. Many described the sight of the heritage building draped in the tricolour as a “proud and emotional experience” during the national celebration. (eom)

