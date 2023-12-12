Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation

Bengaluru: Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has alleged that BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra is conspiring to defeat many leaders including former chief minister Basavaraja Bommai and former minister V Somanna. Speaking after meeting Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama Mutt in Belgaum on Monday night before the Panchmasali protest to be held demanding 2A reservation, he lashed out at BY Vijayendra.

Yeddyurappa has blackmailed the High Command and made Vijayendra the President. I don't know why even the high command was scared. They say discipline, what are we slaves? No matter what power we have, there are people behind us. Yatnal says that you all stand strong and we will make everyone right.

Yatnal made a serious allegation that, Yeddyurappa had blackmailed them. He threatened not to go anywhere in the state to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He would campaign only in Shimoga constituency and would not go elsewhere.

Who defeated Minister Somanna? Lingayats were sent there and Somanna was sacrificed. Somanna should have won by 20-25 thousand votes in Govindaraja Nagar. But he complained that he was victimized.

Surprisingly, Yatnal made a serious claim that Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraja Bommai. Surprisingly, Vijayendra, who had sent money to defeat Bommai, is now the president of the state unit. Bommai himself told me about Vijayendra sending the money. Once the truth should come out in the state. They said that they should know what the father and children have done.

They put a weak candidate against them. They supported Siddaramaiah there. Both of them made adjustments in Kanakapura. Yatnal expressed outrage that they tried to tarnish our name in the state.

Vijayendra has refused to respond to the allegation that Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Bommai. After finishing the question asked by the media on this issue, Vijayendra said I cannot give one statement daily, thank you.