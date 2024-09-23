Wakf Amendment bill: Minister Zameer holds a meeting

Bengaluru: A meeting was held on Monday under the leadership of Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan regarding the pros and cons of the proposed Wakf Amendment Bill by the central government.

Representatives of the community and religious leaders participated in the meeting. In light of the arrival of the Joint Parliamentary Committee for opinion gathering on October 1, significant opposition to the Wakf Amendment Bill was expressed during the meeting. It was decided that five delegations, including the Wakf Board, Minority Commission, and religious leaders, would present their objections and opinions before the committee.

Minister Rahim Khan, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed, MLAs Iqbal Hussain, Abdul Jabbar, Balkis Banu, Wakf Board President Anwar Basha, Maulana Maqsood Imran, Maulana Tanveer Hashmi, Maulana Shafi Sadi, and several other key figures were present at the meeting.



