Warnings won’t work, says Karnataka Min over Dy CM Shivakumar's comment on misusing CM's name

Bengaluru: Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name should not be misused, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Monday stated, “Who cares about warnings?”

Rajanna made the statement while speaking to the media.

Minister Rajanna asserted that Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar’s comment about the CM was merely a statement, not a warning.

“We have not misused anyone’s name. Let him not misuse the name of the AICC. By invoking the AICC for everything, he should not misuse it,” said the minister.

“This is not an allegation, it is reality. I don’t need to learn discipline from anyone. I have worked for the party for 50 years. When I speak, I say things that bring positive outcomes; I don’t speak in ways that would harm the party,” Rajanna claimed.

Speaking about the issue of a full-term Chief Minister, Rajanna stated that he was not adamant about it. The final decision would be made by the high command.

“We have demanded a new state President, as the high command had previously made a statement regarding this. If the high command had created more Deputy CM posts earlier, it would have benefited the party in the Lok Sabha elections. Now, creating additional Deputy CM posts won’t help. Moreover, the position of Deputy CM is not a crown on one’s head,” he added.

“The high command will decide on both long-term and short-term matters. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already addressed this issue in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Since he has spoken on the matter, we have nothing further to say,” he stated.

When asked why he opposed Dy CM Shivakumar, Minister Rajanna responded, “I have nothing personal against Deputy CM Shivakumar. We might have differences of opinion. I may suggest one approach, while he may propose another. We have been friends for a long time and have even travelled abroad together. One day, I will invite him to my residence for lunch.”

Responding to Working President G.C. Chandrashekar’s warning against making public statements, Minister Rajanna retorted, “Who is Chandrashekar to issue a warning to me? If he is the KPCC Working President, it doesn’t mean he has horns on his head. He is a burden to the party. What’s his background?”

Meanwhile, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad, speaking to the media about a possible change in the Chief Ministership, remarked, “You (the media) have been talking about a change in the CM for two years. This discussion started just three months after the Congress-led government assumed power in Karnataka. Nothing has happened, and nothing will happen.”

Minister for Agriculture Marketing and Sugar, Shivananda Patil, stated that the high command would make the final decision on any change in the Chief Minister.

“People have been talking about it, but nothing has happened. There is nothing wrong with CM Siddaramaiah continuing in his position. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the high command will decide,” he added.