Watch The Viral Video Of 'Fake-Voters' In Karnataka's Vijayapura

Watch The Viral Video Of Fake-Voters In Karnatakas Vijayapura
A trending video witnessing a group of people who allegedly travelled from Chincholi to Vijayapura to cast false votes was reportedly apprehended by Congress activists on Wednesday. The Congress representatives said that Basangouda Patil Yatnal's supporters in Vijayapura brought them there.

Videos of several guys confessing to travelling from Chincholi to Vijayapura by bus to cast fraudulent votes have gone viral on social media. One of the men claimed that they were forced to stay in Vijayapura City after being brought there on Tuesday night. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The employees of the Congress have urged the police to register a case against each and every bogus voter, and they have promised to file a complaint with the Election Commission calling for harsh punishment.
