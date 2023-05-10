Live
- The Promo Of The First Glimpse Poster Is Out From Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’
- Watch The Viral Video Of 'Fake-Voters' In Karnataka's Vijayapura
- Adah Sharma Thanks Her Fans For Making ‘The Kerala Story’ A Trend On Social Media
- Karnataka polls: Model polling booth in Gangavati showcases world-famous Kinnal art
- Pakistan Army to be deployed in Punjab, KP provinces amid agitation
- Rahul Gandhi Urge People To Vote In Large Numbers In Karnataka Assembly Election
- AP govt. hikes HRA to government employees, issues orders
- Voter turnout picks up momentum in Karnataka Assembly polls, crosses 50 percent mark
- PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow
- Uttam calls for regularization of Jr Panchayat Secretaries
Watch The Viral Video Of 'Fake-Voters' In Karnataka's Vijayapura
Highlights
- A trending video witnessing a group of people who allegedly travelled from Chincholi to Vijayapura to cast false votes was reportedly apprehended by Congress activists on Wednesday.
- Videos of several guys confessing to travelling from Chincholi to Vijayapura by bus to cast fraudulent votes have gone viral on social media.
A trending video witnessing a group of people who allegedly travelled from Chincholi to Vijayapura to cast false votes was reportedly apprehended by Congress activists on Wednesday. The Congress representatives said that Basangouda Patil Yatnal's supporters in Vijayapura brought them there.
Videos of several guys confessing to travelling from Chincholi to Vijayapura by bus to cast fraudulent votes have gone viral on social media. One of the men claimed that they were forced to stay in Vijayapura City after being brought there on Tuesday night. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The employees of the Congress have urged the police to register a case against each and every bogus voter, and they have promised to file a complaint with the Election Commission calling for harsh punishment.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS