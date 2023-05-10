Watch The Viral Video Of 'Fake-Voters' In Karnataka's Vijayapura

A trending video witnessing a group of people who allegedly travelled from Chincholi to Vijayapura to cast false votes was reportedly apprehended by Congress activists on Wednesday. The Congress representatives said that Basangouda Patil Yatnal's supporters in Vijayapura brought them there.

Videos of several guys confessing to travelling from Chincholi to Vijayapura by bus to cast fraudulent votes have gone viral on social media. One of the men claimed that they were forced to stay in Vijayapura City after being brought there on Tuesday night. Here is the video, have a look at it:

#KarnatakaPollsWithTNIE | Fake voters from Chincholi who were brought to cast votes in Vijayapura city were busted by Congress workers.@naushadbijapur reports. #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/hKANsNMv6o — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 10, 2023

The employees of the Congress have urged the police to register a case against each and every bogus voter, and they have promised to file a complaint with the Election Commission calling for harsh punishment.