Water vapour thermotherapy for enlarged prostate launched

Bengaluru: The Apollo Prostate Institute at Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, has rolled out a unique treatment module to treat prostate cases under a single roof. Irrespective of whether the case is simple or complex or benign or malignant, the Institute has assembled all the modalities approved globally in one place, to treat the patient in the best possible manner. Most notable of them is the steam therapy for treating enlarged prostates, seen as a breakthrough process globally.

Water vapor or steam therapy is a novel treatment approach to treat the prostate and has been approved by FDA and has been recently launched in India. The Apollo Prostate Institute has taken the lead in the matter, marking yet another milestone in the hospital group’s continued commitment towards innovative practices.

Many men aged over 50 suffer from BPH (prostate enlargement) symptoms in India. It is also important to note that adults (less than 45 years of age) are also showing symptoms of BPH. Prostate is a non-endocrine gland situated between urinary bladder and urinary passage in all men. It starts increasing in size after 25 years and reaches its maximum during 45-50 years during which time people start feeling some urinary symptoms. Further it can grow as a hypertrophy (much bigger) or it can under atrophy (small) depending on the genetic make of that person.

There are various medical procedures to treat men with enlarged prostate varying from simple medications to various other methods like TURP, laser treatment, urolift, TUNA, TUMT, laproscopic procedures and robotics to mention the few. However, the new addition of steam therapy (water vapour thermotherapy) to treat prostate has overcome the pit falls and side effects of medications and prevents the complications of other major surgical procedures.

“We have taken a cafeteria approach to treat patients with BPH,” says Dr T Manohar, Chief of Urology services, Uro-oncology, robotics and kidney transplantation at Apollo Seshadripuram. A cafetaria approach involves empowering patients to choose the treatment approach while informing them about the pros and cons of each system of medicine. Such an informed choice will improve the acceptability of medical interventions and the patient’s compliance to treatments.

Water vapour therapy (REZUM) or steam therapy is done by injecting 0.45 ml of steam (under 100-113 degree C) for 9 seconds each into different areas of the prostate which are causing obstructions through a disposable device under mild sedation or local anesthesia. The procedure takes 10-15 minutes and the patient is discharged the same day. Rezum is a proprietary name invented by Boston Scientific, an American biomedical engineering firm. It is approved by FDA and was introduced to India in late January 2024.

“This novel technique has revolutionised BHP treatment, especially for young adults having side effects with medications, for those wishing to preserve ejaculatory and sexual functions and where anesthesia is contraindicated,” says Dr Manohar.

The procedure has several advantages including prevention of sexual dysfunction and preservation of the ejaculatory phenomenon. Says UdayDavda, VP and Unit Head, Apollo Seshadripuram, “There is no removal of the prostate, no use of any foreign body or minimal or no requirement of analgesics.”

The Chief Executive Officer for Karnataka and Central Region at Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Manish Mattoo said, “The cutting-edge water vapour therapy has achieved significant success across the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. With its adherence to international safety standards, we are proud to introduce this proven method to India and mark its global presence.”

Usually, the patient is discharged on the same day after the procedure and typically one feels improvement in urine flow starting from 3 weeks and maximum benefits are experienced at the 3-month stage.