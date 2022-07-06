We are on alert to meet any emergency: Minister

Mysuru: District in-charge minister S T Somashekar said that the entire district has been receiving good rains. "I have advised the officials concerned to be on alert to avoid rain damages.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that farming activities will start anytime now. "Agriculture Minister B C Patil will a talk to officials to issue guidelines to farmers." Reacting to the arrest of additional DGP Amrit Paul in the PSI recruitment scam, he said, "I want to congratulate Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for initiating action.

We can't play with the lives of unemployed youth. Our government is committed to putting an end to corruption. All the investigating agencies have been given a free hand. All the guilty officials will face the music."

"Two higher officials have been taken into custody. Bommai wants to punish all those who are in the scam. The arrest is not at all an embarrassment to the BJP government as is being alleged by the opposition. In fact, we have ordered a probe into the whole scam.