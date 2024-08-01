We won’t spare anyone, will take action: HM on drug menace

Hubballi: Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara declared on Wednesday that the government will not spare anyone involved in drug peddling. “We will take action even if it involves travelling out of the state,” HM Parameshwara stated.

Addressing the media in Hubballi, HM Parameshwara explained that the state government has launched a special drive under the slogan ‘Karnataka against Drugs’ to combat the drug menace.

“We initiated this campaign, destroyed drugs worth thousands of crores, and filed cases against thousands of people. Officers have even shot drug peddlers in the leg for their involvement in drug trafficking,” he said. He mentioned that drug peddling is also being monitored in North Karnataka.

“I receive daily updates about district headquarters. The drug menace has decreased compared to earlier, and strict actions are being taken,” he added.

Explaining why hundreds of drug users have been taken into custody instead of just the peddlers, HM Parameshwara said, “It is common sense that by arresting the users, we will eventually reach the peddlers. About 200 people were taken into custody, and 80 per cent of them tested positive for drugs.”

HM Parameshwara reported that the drug problem has lessened in Karnataka and added that senior officers have been instructed to visit schools and colleges to raise awareness.

Additionally, 150 foreigners were deported last year in connection with drug peddling. Recently in Bengaluru, a Nigerian national was arrested, and four kilograms of MDMA worth Rs 4 crore was seized. “He was a peddler,” the HM confirmed.

HM Parameshwara also mentioned that the number of cyber police stations has increased from two to 43 as cybercrime has increased in the country and across the globe.

“People can register their complaints there. It is reassuring that cases are being solved and those involved in cybercrimes are being caught. Hundreds of crores have been recovered, accounts have been frozen, and money has been prevented from being siphoned off. We are also apprehending those who post communal content and cause disturbances,” HM Parameshwara said.

“There was a threat of a bomb explosion in 35 schools in Bengaluru, which originated from abroad and could not be traced. The threat email was later sent to more than 50 schools in New Delhi and also reached schools in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Germany. “How do we trace such threats? We will maintain constant vigilance,” he concluded.