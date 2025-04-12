Wife held for murdering husband, projected it as fire mishap

Chamarajanagara: In Chamrajanagar district’s Gundlupete taluk, a serious turn of events has emerged in the case of an individual who died in a fire accident, revealing a dramatic plot involving the deceased’s wife. The incident occurred in Moodugur village, where 40-year-old Siddesh was allegedly killed by his wife Savita and her lover, who is also a close relative named Siddaraju.

On April 3, while Siddesh was sleeping at home, a fire broke out, causing severe injuries. He was later admitted to the Chamrajanagar District Hospital and subsequently transferred to K.R. Hospital in Mysore for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on April 6. Siddesh’s mother had expressed doubt about her daughter-in-law, Savita, and had filed a complaint at the Terakanambi police station requesting a thorough investigation. As a result, the police initiated an inquiry and uncovered the true story behind Siddesh’s suspicious death.

During police questioning, Savita confessed that she had been having an extramarital affair with Siddaraju. To eliminate her husband, she devised a story that it was an accidental fire, claiming that she poured petrol on him and set him ablaze while he was asleep. Reports indicate that Siddaraju assisted her in this plan. Currently, both Savita and Siddaraju have been apprehended by the Terakanambi police, who have conducted a site investigation. A case has been registered at the Terakanambi police station.