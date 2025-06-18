  • Menu
Will honour SC order, says Dy CM on screening of ‘Thug Life’

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday appealed to Kannada activists to abide by the Supreme Court order, which directed the state government to ensure the screening of the Kamal Haasan-starrer movie ‘Thug Life’. Kannada activists have been up in the arms against the screening of the movie after the 70-year-old actor’s comments about Kannada language sparked a major controversy. They staged protests, lodged police complaint and warned film theatres not to screen the movie, alleging that Haasan insulted Kannada without knowing its rich history.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Karnataka government after ‘Thug Life’ was not screened in theatres in the state. The court said mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take over streets. Reacting to the court order, Shivakumar said, “We have to abide by the Supreme Court order with honour. Everyone has limitations. I appeal to various organisations that we must have our limitations.” “I appeal to all the Kannada activists, please be calm, we should respect the court. No one should take law into their hands,” he said. The Deputy CM underlined that Karnataka has always been a peace loving state.

