Will preserve growth of Bengaluru: DKS

Bengaluru: “The whole country is watching Bengaluru. We should not just sit and criticize every day. When I went to the Davos Summit, I saw the priority given to Bengaluru there. Companies from America and Europe are asking for time to discuss investment. Bengaluru is a model for other cities. The Nelamangala flyover, Airport flyover, and Electronic City flyover in Bengaluru happened because of the Manmohan Singh government. The JNNURM scheme brought significant grants then. Now, no grants are coming from the Centre for Bengaluru city’s development. I had met the Prime Minister and appealed — I had hoped Nirmala Sitharaman would help, but she did not,” Shivakumar said.

“In a survey on Global Tech Market Top Talent, Bengaluru ranks 6th globally. Hyderabad is at 26th place. We do not need to compete with Hyderabad — Bengaluru is not competing with Hyderabad. Bengaluru has 250 engineering colleges and 70 medical colleges. No other state in the country has this. Our state is producing 13,940 doctors. Talents nurtured here are going abroad — 50% have stayed back. ISRO, the first national law school, HMT industries, and ITI were all established here. This is why Bengaluru has grown, and we want to preserve this,” he said.