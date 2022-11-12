Will throw away meters if fixed to pump sets, warns Madhu Bangarappa

Mysuru: 'When Bangarappa was the state Chief Minister, he implemented free electricity for upto 10 HP pumpsets for the benefit of farmers. If it is removed and a meter is installed in the agricultural pumpsets I will first remove it in the state,' challenged MLA Madhu Bangarappa, president of the state unit of the Congress OBC Morcha.

Addressing a meeting of OBC workers organised at the Congress Bhawan here on Friday, he said, 'Bangarappa is still remembered as non-partisan and secular. When he was in power, the free electricity given to agricultural pump sets was utilised by not just one community but all farmers. The BJP government has decided to stop such an important project. In that case, wherever the meter is installed amid stiff opposition, I will tear it down' he said.

He said people are aware that BJP which brings emotional issues cannot develop. BJP is working on showing airplanes and rockets but not solving the problems of the people. It was the BJP who cheated the Hindus therefore, all the OBC communities should be included in the party and organise it', he said.

In Old Mysore, 52% of OBCs are still in favour of Congress. The unprecedented success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra should also be reflected in the OBC state level convention to be held in the coming days. He said that Rahul Gandhi will be invited to Shimoga and the OBC convention will be held there.

He suggested that those who work hard for the party should be continued and those who do not dedicate themselves should be removed without hesitation. Hundreds of communities will come to the OBC section, and the city and district level presidents should take the responsibility of giving posts to all the communities in the party organization and send the list within a fortnight.

Dr. B. J. Vijayakumar, district president of the rural unit, said 'DCC or KPCC alone cannot win the election. Thus, election victory is possible only when all blocks are prepared and energised. He said that the election preparations should be started immediately.