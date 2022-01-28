Will work 24X7 to build a strong Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai 

Bengaluru: "I will work 24X7 to build a strong Karnataka," vowed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after releasing a booklet 'Bhavya Bhavishyakkagi Bharavaseya Hejjegalu' (Confident strides towards a glorious Karnataka), to mark the completion of six months of his government.

The day also marked 62nd birthday of the Chief Minister.

"A sum of Rs 1500 crore has been provided for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. We have announced raising the grant to Rs 3,000 crore next year if the Rs 1,500 crore is fully utilised. Financial approval has been given to fill 14,000 vacant posts in the region," said Bommai listing his achievements since he assumed office as CM after his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa stepped down six months ago on July 28, 2021.

"Prime Minister Modi has released the pendinBengaluru, Bengaluru News, Bengaluru Latest News, Bengaluru Today News, Karnataka News, Karnatakag grants for the housing projects. Many decisions related to development have been taken in the last 6 months. This is the occasion to place them before the people. This is a responsive and inclusive government. Maintenance of law and order is a prerequisite for development and the police department has been doing a good job," Bommai said.

The Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) has conducted a study on the impact of various programmes and projects of the government and has brought out a book on it. The Chief Minister instructed the head of ISEC to continue the study and provide him with feedback on the beneficial effects of the projects and also any lacunae in them.

"We have aimed big. There are challenges as well. However, we have the confidence to face them. A strong foundation has been laid for a bright future. We will work with utmost care for the welfare of the people," he said.

"Administration is like a game of football. Nobody will keep the ball for too long. You should pass the ball to the other at the right time and score the goal. Administration too is like the same," he elaborated. "We can play both defensive and attacking game. We will use the available opportunity for the welfare of the people."

The Chief Minister celebrated his birthday and six months in office by performing 'Go Pooja'. Many of his Cabinet colleagues visited his home and greeted him. Bommai visited the BJP's Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and sought his blessings. Speaking to reporters, he expressed his gratitude to the people of the State for their support. He thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for greeting him.