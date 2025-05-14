With over 250 residents serving in army, Inchal is state’s ‘Soldiers’ Village’

Belagavi: Nestled in the Savdatti taluk of Karnataka, the serene village of Inchal has earned the unique distinction of being called a “Soldiers’ Village,” thanks to its remarkable contribution to India’s armed forces. Home to over 250 active service members and more than 90 retired personnel, including a Brigadier and a Lieutenant Colonel, Inchal is a shining example of patriotic fervour nurtured through discipline, education, and community spirit. The credit, villagers say, goes to the vision of Dr. Shivananda Bharati Swamiji of the Shri Shivayogishwara Sadhu Sansthan Math, who initiated an educational revolution in the village. Through the establishment of institutions ranging from pre-primary schools to colleges for degree, BAMS, and teacher training, he created a solid foundation of learning that empowered youth both intellectually and morally.

Inchal stands tall not only for its military contributions but also for producing the highest number of teachers in the region. Remarkably, nearly every household in the village has at least one teacher, and many families have sent multiple members into the armed forces. This unique dual identity of serving the nation through both education and defense has made Inchal a model village.

“While teachers here shape the future of students, soldiers from the same households protect the nation’s borders,” a local said with pride. Inchal is the native village of Brigadier Yallangouda Mallur, a decorated officer who was injured during the Kargil War but chose to continue serving. His father, Doddanayak Mallur, recalls, “Despite being hit by a bullet during the war, my son refused to return home. He said, ‘Serving the nation is like serving God.’ I’m proud of him and wish the same for every young man in our village.”

Another notable figure is Lieutenant Colonel Siddarama Jambagi, who continues to serve in the Indian Army. Their stories have become an inspiration for hundreds of young men from Inchal to join the military.

Retired soldier Sanganayak Baganavar, who served for 24 years, shared, “There are families like ours with as many as 15 members currently serving or retired from the military. The Mallur family has 9, Dinnimani 5, Baganavar 5, Pattanashetty 5, and Ganiger families another 5 each. Every household has contributed to the nation’s defense.”

He adds that if a war situation arises again, soldiers from the village are ready to respond immediately. “We’re always prepared. When we wear the uniform, we feel an immense strength and sense of responsibility. Retreat is never an option.”

Veteran Basavanneppa Jakati reminisces about the early days. “Initially, only three people from our village were in the army. But seeing them return in uniform, speaking about discipline and patriotism, inspired many of us. Slowly, the number grew. Today, we have over 250 soldiers and more than 90 veterans.”

The Shri Shivayogishwara Ex-Servicemen’s Association, founded in 2006, plays a key role in preparing young aspirants. Veterans conduct workshops and training sessions, explaining everything from the process of joining the army to the benefits and responsibilities of military life. This structured mentoring has resulted in at least 10 youth from Inchal joining the armed forces every year.

Addressing a community event, Association members and Swamiji’s followers expressed their desire to continue promoting both education and military service. A plan to establish a village library and other development initiatives is also underway.

“Inchal’s transformation is the blessing of Swamiji and the hard work of our teachers and soldiers,” said former serviceman Rudrappa Bagevadi, who declared he is ready to serve again if called. “When duty calls, we do not hesitate — we pack our bags and head to the border.” Inchal, with its profound dedication to both intellectual and national service, stands as a beacon of what rural India can achieve through vision, unity, and purpose.