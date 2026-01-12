Woman gang-raped in Hubballi; 3 accused arrested

Hubballi: A deeply disturbing incident that has brought shame to civil society has come to light in Old Hubballi, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, filmed, and the video circulated on social media. Swift police action has led to the arrest of the accused, even as the case triggered public outrage and vigilante action by local residents.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 9 under the limits of the Old Hubballi police station. A 35-year-old woman was allegedly taken from the Heggery Maidan area by two youths. Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, N Shashikumar, said the accused first established social contact with the woman, made her consume alcohol, and then sexually assaulted her. The act was recorded on video, which was later circulated on social media platforms.

“The viral video helped us trace and identify the victim. Initially, since her identity was not known, we registered a suo motu case. After locating her and recording her statement, a rape case has been formally registered,” Commissioner Shashikumar told the media. He added that the woman had been staying at various places in Hubballi for the past one-and-a-half months.

Police have arrested three key accused — Shivanand, Ganesh, and Pradeep. Among them, Pradeep is accused of circulating the obscene video on social media, leading to the addition of charges under the Information Technology Act along with rape charges. The police commissioner confirmed that the victim is currently safe and in stable health.

The incident sparked immediate anger among local residents. In a controversial turn, people in Shivashankar Colony allegedly caught two of the accused, tonsured their heads and moustaches, assaulted them, and later handed them over to the police. Videos of this public humiliation also circulated, adding another layer of tension to the case. Police have registered separate cases related to this act of assault as well.

Providing background details, Commissioner Shashikumar said the woman had come to Hubballi following a dispute with her husband. She was reportedly surviving by seeking food at Siddharoodha Mutt and begging in different areas. Her husband, police said, is currently lodged in Shivamogga jail in connection with another criminal case.

Meanwhile, members of the Tanda community, to which the accused reportedly belong, have staged protests outside the police station. They alleged that community elders intervened to prevent the accused from being lynched by the public and handed them over to police to save their lives. Protesters have demanded the release of those who handed over the accused, claiming they are now being unfairly targeted.