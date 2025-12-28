Woman killed in brutal attack over superstitious belief

Kalaburagi: In a shocking incident that highlights the persistence of superstitions even in the modern age, a woman from Kalaburagi has been brutally murdered in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. The woman, Muktabai, was allegedly attacked with a “ a wooden stick by her in-laws who believed she was possessed by a demon.

The incident took place in Murum village, Solapur, and Muktabai, a resident of Venkateshwar Nagar in Aland, Kalaburagi, had been married to Gidappa of Murum village six years ago. The couple had a five-year-old son. However, in recent days, her in-laws began accusing Muktabai of being possessed by a demon. As a result, they subjected her to repeated physical abuse with a wooden stick.

According to Muktabai’s mother, Tippavva, she tried to intervene, insisting that her daughter was not possessed and urged them to stop the abuse. However, her pleas were ignored. The brutal assault on Muktabai occurred in front of her young son when her husband was not at home. After the attack, Muktabai was taken to the Ganganapur Dattatreya Temple for a ritual bath and prayers to rid her of the “demon.”