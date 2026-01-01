Woman posing as KPCC Mahila unit general secretary accused of job scam

A major job scam has come to light in the state capital, where a woman allegedly posing as the general secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Mahila unit is accused of cheating more than 20 job aspirants of ₹5.30 crore by promising government employment.

Based on a complaint filed by Sangamesh Rachayya Vastrad, a resident of Vijayapura, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police have registered an FIR against Shamshad Begum, her father MM Mansoor Ahmed, her sister Shamee Begum, and two others identified as Ramesh and Sharath, who allegedly posed as government officials. According to the complaint, Shamshad Begum introduced herself as the general secretary of the KPCC women’s wing, while her father claimed to be a KPCC joint secretary.

The accused reportedly gained the trust of victims by showing photographs with influential ministers and senior government officials, claiming they had strong political and administrative connections to secure government jobs.

The complainant alleged that Shamshad took candidates to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office and introduced Sharath as an official there. Ramesh was projected as a senior railway department officer. The accused allegedly issued fake appointment letters, claiming the candidates had been selected for railway jobs.

Police said the accused went to elaborate lengths to make the scam appear genuine. Victims were reportedly taken to Kolkata, where they were given three months of fake training. Similar “training programmes” were also organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, further convincing candidates that they had secured government employment.

The accused also promised jobs in the Water Resources, Health and Social Welfare departments. Around ₹56 lakh was collected specifically under the pretext of securing positions in these departments. Fake examination hall tickets were issued, and candidates were told that after regular exams, a “special examination” would be conducted. They were later assured that they would be appointed under government backlog vacancies.

Complainant Sangamesh stated that he collected money from youths in his village and acquaintances and handed it over to the accused. He has submitted bank transaction records showing the transfer of large sums of money into accounts linked to the accused. In total, more than 20 job aspirants are believed to have fallen victim to the fraud. Police officials said the accused collected ₹5.30 crore through cash and online transfers between July and October 2023. All five accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered and the investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify any additional victims or accomplices.