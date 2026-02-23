Woman’s death in elephant attack sparks bandh, clashes in K'taka’s Chikkamagaluru; ten cops hurt

Chikkamagalur (Karnataka): The death of a woman labourer in a wild elephant attack at Hunasagi village in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district triggered protests and a bandh in parts of the region on Monday.

At least ten cops were injured in stone pelting and the police registered offences against 29 protesters in connection with the violence over the woman’s death.

The victim, identified as Boramma, a native of Ballari district, had arrived in the coffee-growing belt two weeks ago for work. She was killed by a wild elephant on Sunday near Balehonnur.

A bandh was observed in Shringeri, N.R. Pura and Koppa towns on Monday, with residents demanding a lasting solution to recurring elephant incursions. Shops and business establishments in Shringeri remained shut in support.

Protesters called upon the state government and forest authorities to put in place long-term measures to prevent further deaths from elephant attacks in the district.

A demonstration was held at the JCI Circle in Balehonnur. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) joined the protest wearing black badges. Slogans were raised against the Congress-led state government and local MLA T.D. Raje Gowda.

Residents also voiced anger at Forest Department personnel over repeated elephant attacks in the region.

Superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Dayama said, “We took action to quell the mob while shifting the body of the deceased woman.”

Following the incident, villagers placed the body on the road and demanded immediate action. Tension rose when officials tried to move the body. An argument broke out between the family members, relatives and locals, after which police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

More than ten policemen were reportedly injured in stone pelting. A District Armed Reserve vehicle was also targeted, and there was an attempt to overturn it. The police have registered cases against 29 persons, and an FIR has been filed in connection with the violence.

Dalit organisations, along with leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular), later staged protests in Balehonnur condemning both the elephant attack and the police action.

The body was subsequently taken to Vijayanagara village in north Karnataka. Local MLA from Kudligi, N.T. Srinivas visited the area and held discussions with officials and the victim’s family.