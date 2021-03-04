Women cannot forgive politicians like Ramesh: AAP

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party activists staged protests at the city's Maurya Circle on Wednesday, demanding that the CM immediately sack Jarkiholi Ramesh who allegedly sexually exploited a woman with a promise of government job.



Kushala Swamy, AAP women's unit wondered if it was ethical on the part of the government to hold women's day.

State media spokesperson of AAP Jagdish V Sadam said women in the State would not forgive such politicians.

"It is the CM stopped giving ministerial posts to those who watched porn in the House. The government would face consequences if it did not take swift action," he said.

After Jarkiholi's resignation, AAP tweeted, "Due to pressure brought by AAP & others, #RameshJarkiholi has resigned. But @BSYBJP, resignation isn't enough! File an FIR & conduct non-biased investigation & if there is any chance of destroying evidence or influencing the victim, he should be arrested immediately."

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar drew attention to Jarkiholi calling the CM corrupt.

The woman in the video clip was allegedly offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Limited (KPTCL) in lieu of sexual favour. The social activist in his complaint alleged that the woman had to approach him after Jarkiholi threatened her family.