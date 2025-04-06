Women Entrepreneurs’ Delegation Heads to Kashmir for Leadership Conclave

Bengaluru: A delegation of 20 women entrepreneurs from across India will converge in Srinagar this week to take part in the Women Leaders Conclave 2025, a major event focused on women’s leadership and entrepreneurship. The two-day conference, to be held on April 8 and 9 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), is being organised under the banner of the UBUNTU Consortium, a national network of women entrepreneurs’ associations.

The delegation is led by Smt. K. Ratnaprabha, former Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Founder President of UBUNTU. Among the other prominent participants are S. Manik Patwardhan (Swakrutha Charitable Trust), Asha Arondekar (Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Rachana Mahesh (WOMENCAN), Sarvamangala Patil (Ubuntu Consortium), Chitra Bharat Kumar (WECAN), and Riza Fathima (MIA-AWE).

The event will open on April 7 with a special pre-conclave discussion at the Royal Springs Golf Course Restaurant. The session will feature Sahitya Akademi Award winner Alka Saraogi discussing her novel Gandhi and Sarla Devi, followed by a panel on “Women Leading Path to Peace & Prosperity” and a networking event.

The conclave at SKICC will feature a series of high-level panel discussions. The opening session, Women Rising: Charting the Future of Global Leadership, will be chaired by Ratnaprabha, addressing strategies to enhance women’s roles in leadership across sectors. This will be followed by sessions on women in STEM fields and on sustainability and social impact, highlighting how women are leading change in science, innovation, and environmental initiatives.

UBUNTU Consortium represents over 30,000 women entrepreneurs through 56 associations across 11 Indian states. The organisation advocates for inclusive policies, enhanced global market access, and broader economic participation for women.

The Srinagar conclave is being seen as a milestone in the continuing efforts to amplify the voice of women entrepreneurs and leaders on both national and global platforms says the press release