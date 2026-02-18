Women-led enterprise takes centrestage at Namma Saras Mela in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A large-scale national fair celebrating women’s collective enterprise is set to transform coastal Karnataka later this month as Namma Saras Mela–2026 opens in Mangaluru from February 20 to 28.

The nine-day exhibition and sales fair brings together women self-help groups (SHGs) from across India, creating a marketplace that blends livelihoods, culture and grassroots entrepreneurship. Organised by the state’s livelihood and skill development institutions in partnership with local authorities, the mela aims to expand market access for women-led micro-enterprises.

More than 120 stalls will showcase a wide spectrum of products — from traditional toys, handlooms and khadi to millet-based foods, spices, herbal goods and coastal specialities. A parallel food festival with 30 live counters promises regional flavours, positioning the event as both an economic platform and a public cultural experience. Entry is free, with daily timings extending into the evening.

Officials say the SHG ecosystem in the state has mobilised millions of families, combining livelihood support with training in branding, packaging and value addition. Beyond commerce, the movement promotes social awareness in nutrition, health, sanitation and gender equality — strengthening women’s leadership at the community level.

A special highlight is the Akka Café concept, where SHG women manage standardised food outlets that generate steady income and employment. A live Akka food court at the mela will demonstrate the model in action.

Evening cultural showcases — music, dance and folk performances — will run alongside daytime workshops designed to encourage enterprise growth. Organisers expect strong public participation, viewing the mela as a bridge between consumers and women producers, and a celebration of inclusive economic development.