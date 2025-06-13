World Konkani Centre Announces Scholarship Priority for Students Who Studied Konkani

Mangaluru: In a new initiative aimed at promoting the Konkani language among youth, the World Konkani Centre has announced that students who studied Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given priority for its annual scholarships offered to engineering and medical students from this year onward.

Applicants keen to avail the scholarship must register online through a Google Form available on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org). They are also required to submit key documents, including their Class 12 marks card, a certificate from the school principal confirming Konkani as a subject, proof of admission to a professional course, college fee structure, CET/NEET scorecards, and registration confirmation.

All documents must be sent by post to:

The Secretary,

World Konkani Scholarship Fund,

World Konkani Centre,

Shaktinagar, Mangaluru – 575016.