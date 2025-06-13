Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
World Konkani Centre Announces Scholarship Priority for Students Who Studied Konkani
In a new initiative aimed at promoting the Konkani language among youth, the World Konkani Centre has announced that students who studied Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given priority for its annual scholarships offered to engineering and medical students from this year onward.
Mangaluru: In a new initiative aimed at promoting the Konkani language among youth, the World Konkani Centre has announced that students who studied Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given priority for its annual scholarships offered to engineering and medical students from this year onward.
Applicants keen to avail the scholarship must register online through a Google Form available on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org). They are also required to submit key documents, including their Class 12 marks card, a certificate from the school principal confirming Konkani as a subject, proof of admission to a professional course, college fee structure, CET/NEET scorecards, and registration confirmation.
All documents must be sent by post to:
The Secretary,
World Konkani Scholarship Fund,
World Konkani Centre,
Shaktinagar, Mangaluru – 575016.