World Prematurity Day: Aster doctor pens guide for parents of preterm babies

Bengaluru: As part of commemoration of the World Prematurity Day, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, organized an interactive educational program for parents to raise awareness on preterm birth. The program focused on providing the necessary guidance and answers to the questions of new parents addressing the health issues that could arise due to early births. Over 50 parents took part in the interactive session and shared the challenging journeys of their parenthood and bringing up their preterm babies.



As part of the program, to make a difference in the lives of the new-borns and their parents, Aster Women and Children Hospital in association with Himalaya Wellness Company launched a book titled 'Journey of Prematurity – Parental Guide', authored by Dr Lathiesh Kumar Kambham, Lead Neonatology, Consultant – Paediatrics and Neonatology and co-authored by Dr Srinivasa Murthy C L, Lead Paediatrics, Consultant – Paediatrics and Neonatology, Aster Women and Children Hospital. It was edited by Dr Chetan Ginigeri, Lead Consultant - Paediatrics and Paediatric Intensive Care.

The book provides complete guidance to the parents of preterm babies. The comprehensive book aims to revolutionize preterm care for parents as it gives insights into the several concerns related to prematurity that parents usually have.

Speaking on the occasion, Lathiesh Kumar said, "Concerns about prematurity are not just about the short term. In some cases, complexities can be long term and can last up to 18 years of age. When talking to doctors, parents usually lose track because of medical terminologies and technical terms. This often makes them distressed and worried as they have a lot of questions when their baby is born prematurely. At times when doctors aren't available to ease their worries, having a self-guiding book can be of great help. Hence, with this book, we aim to explain things in a simplified manner to parents."

Dr Nitish Shetty, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals, Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster, said, "According to the World Health Organisation, every year, an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm. Despite substantial progress made globally, sixty percent of the world's premature births continue to occur in India, making preterm birth complications, a leading cause of death among children under 5 years of age in the country. Premature babies need advanced neonatal care for them to survive, and to survive without a disability, they need to be delivered in a place with advanced neonatal intensive care units (NICUs)."

Emphasizing the need for awareness on preterm care, Shiv Kumar Singh, General Manager, BabyCare Marketing, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, "Himalaya understands that babies need special care and we are delighted to be a stakeholder in building this shared vision with such a renowned child specialist for the health and wellness of preterm babies."