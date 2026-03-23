World TB Day: What You Should Know About Preventing and Managing Tuberculosis

Bengaluru: Every year, World TB Day we observe the World Tuberculosis Day to remind ourselves and our communities that tuberculosis (TB) remains a major public health concern, particularly in India, that accounts for nearly 27% globally reported TB cases. Yes, it is true that India has made progress in tackling the disease, but awareness at both the individual and family level remains low. This is proving to be critical in our fight against preventing its spread and ensuring timely treatment within our diverse communities.

It helps to know that firstly TB is an airborne infection that spreads when a person with active lung TB coughs or sneezes, but good news is that it is also preventable. Simple measures such as ensuring good ventilation, practising cough hygiene, and avoiding prolonged close contact with untreated individuals helps in significantly reduce the risk of transmission. Since weakened immunity increases the risk of catching the infection, it becomes important that our first step involves maintaining good nutrition and boosting immunity especially in children and adults who may otherwise be malnourished.

Another challenge in controlling TB is delayed diagnosis. Symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or blood in sputum are indicators that should not be ignored. It is always advisable to go in for early testing, through chest imaging and sputum examination. Early testing can help in timely diagnosis and prevent further spread.

A diagnosis of TB is a daunting phase, but it is important to remember that the disease is curable. Treatment involves a structured course of Anti-Tubercular Therapy (ATT), which is typically administered over several months and provided free under the government’s National TB Elimination Programme. The key to recovery is strict adherence; because stopping treatment midway can lead to drug-resistant TB, which is far more complex to manage and could prove life threatening as well.

Family support plays a crucial role in recovery. TB should not be treated as a social taboo, rather we should as a community or family, encourage patients to follow their medication schedule, ensuring proper nutrition, and help them by accompanying them for regular follow-ups. Family support can improve outcomes significantly. At the same time, household members should also get screened, as early detection among close contacts can prevent the disease from progressing.

Healthcare institutions, including SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, continue to strengthen TB care through early screening, streamlined treatment pathways, and patient monitoring. However, eliminating TB requires more than medical systems—it calls for awareness, responsibility, and community participation.

As we observe World TB Day, the message is clear: TB can be prevented, treated, and cure, but only if we act early, follow through on treatment, and support those affected without stigma. Ending TB is not just a national goal; it is a shared responsibility. As a community of informed members, we all can lend a helping hand in spreading the message of prevention and care. ( The author Dr. N. Nalini Jayanthi, MBBS, DTRD, MD (CHEST) is from SRM medical college and hospitals)