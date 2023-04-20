Yatindra, Dhawan my successors: Siddaramaiah 

Mysuru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that 'this is my last election. Later, I will retire from electoral politics," Addressing a huge convention held before filing his nomination papers as a candidate for the Varuna assembly constituency on Wednesday. he said that the people of constituency supporting me in large numbers.

Siddaramaiah reached the convention venue in Nanjangud and waved to the people along with his grandson Dhawan Rakesh. He put his hand on his grandson's shoulders and posed for photographs. After speaking at the convention, he named his successors, saying, "Next, Dr. Yathindra, grandson Dhawan." Dhawan, the son of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, made his first public appearance with Siddaramaiah at the airport on Tuesday.

Looking at the festive atmosphere, Siddaramaiah said, "I don't know what to talk about. This is my last election. I am competing for your blessings." He requested to win by one lakh votes this time. He criticized the BJP for not giving a chance to those born and brought up in the Varuna constituency, and accused the BJP and JDS of making an internal agreement. He expressed confidence that the people of the constituency will defeat the BJP and JDS candidates and help him win with a big margin.Siddaramaiah also said that 40 per cent corruption has happened in the state, and the BJP has to be defeated. He expressed his hope that the Congress will come to power and bring the truth to light.

Former Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa, District President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, Working President Satish Jarkiholi, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, ex-minister KH Muniyappa, ex-ministers Satish Jarakiholi, Jameer Ahmed Khan, Sitaram, and others were present at the ceremony. Nomination papers were submitted at the Nanjangudu Taluk Panchayat Office.

Darshan Dhruvanarayana, the Nanjangudu candidate, T.Naraseepur candidate Dr.HC Mahadevappa, Chamundeshwari candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda, and Gundlupet candidate Ganesh Mahadev Prasad were also present at the event.