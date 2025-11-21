Young leopard at Bannerghatta Biological Park dies after prolonged illness

Bannerghatta Biological Park has announced the death of a young male leopard that passed away on Wednesday following complications stemming from a prolonged illness. The animal, estimated to be three months old at the time of rescue, was brought to the park from the BRT Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar on January 3, 2023.

According to park authorities, the leopard first showed signs of ill health on October 30, when it abruptly stopped feeding. A blood sample was collected for diagnostic examination, and the animal was found to be suffering from high fever, dullness and anorexia. Veterinarians initiated treatment, after which the leopard briefly showed signs of recovery and resumed limited feeding.

Medication was administered orally by mixing it with meat. However, the condition deteriorated again on November 13, when the animal stopped eating for a second time. Another round of blood tests was conducted, and treatment was resumed. Despite veterinary intervention, the leopard’s health continued to decline, and it eventually became recumbent.