Young minds imagine future of cities via AI and sustainability

Bengaluru: CMR University successfully hosted the flagship Global Open Innovation Challenge on April 16-17 at its scenic Lakeside Campus in Bagalur as part of its annual Design Thinking Day celebrations under the banner of CAUSE 2025 organised by the Department of Common Core Curriculum. The two-day event, conducted under the theme “Reimagine Your City,” served as a vibrant platform for young innovators from across the globe to apply design thinking to create inclusive, sustainable, and resilient solutions for urban futures. Chief Guest Ajay Krishnan, Vice President – ESDM, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Government of Karnataka, inaugurated the event in the presence of dignitaries including Dr. HB Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Praveen R, Registrar, and the university’s deans and directors.

This year’s edition of the challenge saw an overwhelming response with over 770+ teams and over 3,000 students participating from 124 institutions across 13 countries and 75 cities.

Countries represented included Brazil, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Oman, while Indian cities such as Delhi, Chennai, and Srinagar added to the diversity of the cohort. Over 75+ projects were showcased, addressing real-world challenges through innovative, sustainable solutions. Highlights included products and prototypes of afforestation devices using AI drone Agribot, smart helmets with integrated IOT devices, IOT based smart vehicle accident alert systems, surplus food delivery system, AI integrated cleaning bot using UV technology for healthcare facilities and much more innovative products and solutions created using the design thinking approach.

These top teams demonstrated high-impact, scalable ideas aimed at real-world transformation. In the CMRU category, Team ‘Power Pair’ took home the top prize for their innovative sustainable packaging solution designed for food delivery apps. In the national category, Team ‘Luminous Pathfinder’ won first place with their glow-in-the-dark, self-charging road marking product. Meanwhile, in the international category, Team ‘Sanad’ from the UAE clinched the first prize for their patient-centered transportation service.