Youth booked for rash riding in Manipal

Manipal: A youth has been booked for rash riding and multiple traffic violations after a video showing him riding a scooter in a negligent manner went viral on social media, prompting swift action from the local police.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm on Tuesday near Babbu Swamy Daivasthana Circle in Manipal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Afrad, was seen riding a Yamaha Fascino (registration number KA 20 EY 8535) without a helmet and using a mobile phone while in motion. The video, widely shared online, also showed two women riding pillion—exceeding the legal passenger limit for two-wheelers.

Following public concern over the apparent disregard for road safety, Manipal police initiated an inquiry and registered a case against Afrad on Tuesday.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act.

