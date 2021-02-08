YS poll row: DK Shivakumar says losers, winners equal in Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said that those who contested for the election of the State Youth Congress president and lost were the Congressmen.



Responding to the media in Sadashivanagar, he said,

"There was an internal election in the party. The result is out. Winning or losing is not important to me. It is important to contest elections and show the fighting spirit. I work to take the winners and losers alike. In politics, devolution and concern are important. We must use everyone's energy. We'll do it."

He recalled his own loss in student elections and said that "losing an election doesn't mean that the losers do not possesses leadership qualities".

Known for his notoriety Mohammad Harris Nalapad, son of the Congress legislator, NA Harris, was backed by Shivakumar and though he won 64,203 out of 1.5 lakh votes, Raksha Ramaiah, backed by senior Congress leader, Siddaramaiah, who got only 57,271 votes was declared elected president of the State Youth Congress as his rival was disqualified.

The rift in the Congress came out in the open with the State youth Congress election.

Expressing sympathy over loss of life and missing people in Uttarakhand floods triggered after a glacier burst, Shivakumar said, "It is unfortunate that over 150 people are missing. There are reports that some bodies have been found. The whole human race must stand with the people of that State. May the Lord do good, no one should be hurt. Let us pray to God that the missing will come alive. The Central government should immediately use the army to protect the people," he said.