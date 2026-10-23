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Bomb Threat to Kolkata Airport: Search Operation On

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The airport, officials said, was more crowded now after the end of the Durga Puja holiday. The cleaning staff reportedly found a handwritten note in the women's restroom within the airport, warning that a bomb had been planted at Gate Number 30. The workers brought the matter to the notice of the higher officials.

Bomb Threat to Kolkata Airport: Search Operation On
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Bomb Threat to Kolkata Airport: Search Operation On

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A handwritten note on tissue paper indicating a bomb threat at the Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday, sent the security forces into state of high alert. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a bomb squad were carrying out an intensive search of the premises for any suspicious object, officials said.

The airport, officials said, was more crowded now after the end of the Durga Puja holiday. The cleaning staff reportedly found a handwritten note in the women's restroom within the airport, warning that a bomb had been planted at Gate Number 30. The workers brought the matter to the notice of the higher officials.

Security personnel quickly cleared the crowd from that particular entrance, and a search operation was conducted there by the bomb squad and the CISF personnel, as well as elsewhere within the airport premises.

However, nothing suspicious had been found so far by the CISF troopers and personnel of the Airport Police Station, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar City Police in North 24 Parganas district.

The police are currently checking the CCTV footage, questioning the cleaning staff who first spotted the note, and investigating who was near the toilet before or after that and who used the toilet during that period.

Security at the airport premises has been beefed up following the incident. However, there are no reports of any impact on flight services yet. This is the second hoax bomb scare alert at the Kolkata Airport this month.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Kolkata AirportBomb ThreatCISFAirport SecurityBidhannagar City Police
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