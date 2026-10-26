Trinamool name-symbol row: Mamata Banerjee-led faction dismisses Ritabrata’s claims of robbery attempts

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led faction of Trinamool Congress on Monday rubbished the allegations of Ritabrata Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and also the leader of the rebel faction, that there was an attempt to hijack a truck carrying documents to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Earlier in the day, Ritabrata claimed that some supporters of the Mamata-led faction had attempted to rob a truck carrying the crucial affidavits meant to be submitted to the ECI for establishing a right over the original party name -- All India Trinamool Congress and electoral symbol of Flowers & Grass.

Speaking to the media persons hours after Ritabrata's claims, Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member and one of the prominent faces in the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, Dola Sen, said the allegations were baseless. She said these reflect the frustration of Ritabrata, who is now fully aware that neither he nor any of his followers has the mass popularity that Mamata Banerjee continues to enjoy.

“There are baseless allegations. The rebel faction neither has any followers nor dedicated party workers. They have no workers, no supporters. Everyone knows that they are agents of the BJP and the current West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. That is why the rebel faction is getting the police to do the work on filling up affidavits from the grassroots level Trinamool Congress leaders and workers by putting pressure on them,” Sen said.

She raised a counter-allegation against the Ritabrata-led faction, saying that they were trying to block the ordinary party workers from filling the affidavits in support of Mamata Banerjee. “A thorough investigation into the matter is required, and the truth will be revealed," Sen added.

Earlier in the day, Ritabrata issued a social media statement claiming that a robbery attempt was made by the supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction on a truck carrying the affidavits on behalf of his faction. The truck, he said, was on its way to New Delhi from Kolkata.

While accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of making such a robbery attempt, Ritabrata, however, claimed that the party workers of his faction foiled attempts to snatch the affidavits.

To recall, earlier this year, the ECI temporarily froze the original party name, 'All India Trinamool Congress' and the original electoral symbol of 'Grass & Floor'. The faction led by Mamata Banerjee was allotted the new name of “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the electoral symbol of “Football Player”.

On the other hand, the Ritabrata-led faction was allotted the name of “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the electoral symbol of “Envelope”.

Now the process has begun for the final exercise to decide which of the two factions will ultimately retain the original party name and the original electoral symbol. For this, the ECI has sought affidavits from both the factions.



