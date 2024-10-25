Cyclone Dana Hits Odisha, Massive Waves Strike Old Digha Beach

Cyclone Dana, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall in Odisha on October 24, triggering massive tidal waves along West Bengal’s Old Digha beach. High waves have been reported, leading to alarm among locals and tourists. Authorities have already evacuated several areas in anticipation of the storm's impact, with warnings issued to fishermen and coastal communities to stay safe.

As the cyclone intensified, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds across Odisha and West Bengal. The landfall occurred near the Odisha coastline, causing significant damage to infrastructure, uprooting trees, and disrupting transportation. Coastal areas in West Bengal, particularly Old Digha, have experienced rising sea levels and dangerous waves.

Local authorities in West Bengal and Odisha are closely monitoring the situation, with rescue operations on standby. Evacuation efforts are being intensified to ensure public safety, especially in vulnerable coastal regions.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in critical areas to assist in rescue and relief operations. Emergency shelters have been set up to accommodate the evacuees, and power outages are being addressed promptly.