Modi Talks to Kuwait Crown Prince on Peace

Narendra Modi recently was on a call with Sheikh Sahab Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. They were discussing about the situation in West Asia and how they could improve the relationship between India and Kuwait.

Modi Ji wished Eid Mubarak to the Crown Prince and prayed for a peaceful occasion for the people of Kuwait. Both of them discussed about the intense tension in West Asia. They seemed extremely worried about it.

PM Modi firmly said that India does not want to attack on Kuwait at all. India wants to respect the Independence Kuwait has. He also said that peace and safety of the innocents is extremely important for both the countries and regions.

They also talked about how well the situations would have been if countries simply talked problems out instead of creating such horrible conflicts. The Strait of Hormuz is a very important way of transportation for oil and other trades. This route needs to be kept safe for many important reasons for many countries.

Modi Ji also thanked Kuwait for taking such good care of the people who live in their country. This properly shows how strong the friendship between India and Kuwait is.

At the end, this whole conversation between the two shows that India wants peace and safety of its people living in other countries.