Telangana Case: Alleged Plot Leads to Killing of 500 Dogs, 7 Sarpanches Under Scrutiny

Police have told TNHR that the dogs were allegedly killed by “dog catchers” on the orders of some recently-elected sarpanches. They were allegedly looking to keep election promises made to villagers ahead of the gram panchayat elections last December.

Police officials from the three districts have filed mass dog killing Telangana cases against 17 people so far, including at least seven sarpanches. Sources told TNHR that sarpanches had promised voters ahead of the elections that they would solve the stray dog problem and control monkeys in villages once they were elected.

Sources claim more than 200 dogs were killed in several villages in Kamareddy district alone, over the last week. Police have accused eight people in the case, including seven sarpanches (Bhavanipet, Palwancha, Faridpet, Wadi, Bandarameshwarapally, and two sarpanches from Hanamakonda) and Kishore Pandey, who they believe is a dog killer hired from Andhra Pradesh.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a complaint was made by Adulapuram Goutham, Animal Cruelty Prevention Manager with the Stray Animal Foundation of India, on January 12.