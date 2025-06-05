5 Eco-Friendly Beauty & Fashion Must-Haves for World Environment Day

This World Environment Day, let your shopping choices reflect your commitment to a greener planet. Whether you’re updating your beauty routine, wardrobe, or work essentials, these eco-friendly picks prove you don’t have to compromise on style or performance for sustainability. Here are five planet-loving products to add to your cart and celebrate the Earth in style: 1. No Nasties Dimple Linen Dress (Olive) The No Nasties Dimple Linen Dress in olive is a relaxed shirt dress crafted from organic cotton linen and finished with corozo nut buttons. This chic piece is made using organic, vegan, and upcycled materials, making it as gentle on the planet as it is on your skin. Every dress purchased plants three trees and offsets three times its carbon footprint, with a total offset of 14.01 kg CO₂e for each dress, making it a true statement in sustainable style. No Nasties is known for its transparent, planet-positive approach, so you can feel good about every wear.





Price: ₹6,499

2. Earth Rhythm Lip & Cheek Tint The Earth Rhythm Lip & Cheek Tint is a versatile, everyday essential that adds a healthy flush of color to both lips and cheeks. Formulated with non-toxic pigments, this tint is gentle on your skin and safe for daily use. It’s long-lasting, easy to blend, and perfect for those who want a natural look while supporting sustainable beauty. Earth Rhythm is committed to eco-conscious practices, and this product is a great choice for anyone seeking clean beauty alternatives. With over 24,000 positive ratings, it’s a crowd favorite for good reason.





Price: ₹499

3. Oriflame Love Nature Up-Loved Purifying Shampoo and Energising Shower Gel Oriflame’s Up-Loved Purifying Shampoo is formulated for oily hair, featuring upcycled apple seed oil and organic kale extract. This biodegradable shampoo is free from parabens and silicones and comes in a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic. The use of upcycled apple seed oil, a byproduct from the food industry, helps reduce waste while mimicking your scalp’s natural oils to nourish and restore shine. It’s a refreshing, juice-inspired product that purifies the scalp and keeps hair feeling light and healthy. The Oriflame Up-Loved Energising Shower Gel is suitable for all skin types and features upcycled lemon seed oil, along with organic carrot and ginger extracts. This citrusy, nutrient-rich shower gel is biodegradable and packaged in a bottle made entirely from recycled plastic. By using upcycled ingredients from the food industry, it gives new life to what would otherwise be waste, while carrot and ginger extracts help refresh and nourish your skin. It’s a zesty, sustainable addition to your daily routine.













Price: ₹399 each

4. Pure Earth Hydrate & Glow Set Pure Earth’s Hydrate & Glow Set includes the Wild Rose Himalayan Mist (100ml) and Wild Seaberry Supercritical Oil (15ml), both handcrafted in India using clean, ethical, and sustainable methods. Free from preservatives and chemicals, these vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free products are made with pure botanicals. The seabuckthorn oil is wild-harvested by women in Ladakh at 13,000 feet, supporting local communities while deeply nourishing and revitalising your skin. This set is a celebration of Earth-friendly luxury and mindful beauty.





Price: ₹3,800

5. Zouk FloMotif Women’s Office Bag The Zouk FloMotif Women’s Office Bag combines style and sustainability with its PeTA-approved vegan leather and traditional handicraft fabric. Designed with an abstract motif, double straps, and a spacious interior, this bag is water-resistant and perfect for daily use. Proudly made in India, it supports local artisans and offers a cruelty-free, eco-friendly alternative for your workday essentials. The water-resistant inner lining is especially handy for unpredictable weather, making it as practical as it is planet-friendly.





Price: ₹1,499