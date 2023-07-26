5 platforms to watch out for your last-minute corporate gifting needs

Corporate gifting is the practice of creating a relation with employees, clients, or prospects through the use of a gift. Whether giving a physical item such as a practical swag piece, an edible treat, or personalised clothing item, or via a non-physical gift such as an eGift card or an experience with the increasing competition in the market, brands are constantly seeking innovative ways to express their personality and differentiate themselves from the competition. One such strategy is through the use of customised corporate gifts. These gifts, when thoughtfully chosen and designed, can serve as tangible extensions of a brand’s character and values. They can create memorable experiences, reinforce brand messages, and strengthen relationships with clients, partners, and employees.



Here are 5 platforms for you to login to if you require some corporate gifting options.

1. Excellent publicity

Excellent Publicity's Corporate Gifting department is dedicated to helping businesses establish strong relationships with their clients and employees through thoughtful and personalised gifts. Our team understands the significance of corporate gifting in making a lasting impression and expressing appreciation. With a wide range of high-quality and customisable products, we offer tailored gifting solutions that align with your brand identity and objectives. Whether it's rewarding top performers, honoring milestones, fostering client loyalty, or celebrating a festival, Excellent’s Corporate Gifting department ensures that every gift reflects your company's professionalism and values.

https://www.excellentpublicity.com/premium-corporate-gifting/

2. Gyftr

GyFTR.com is a unique online-to-offline (O2O) platform that facilitates seamless gifting by allowing shoppers to buy instant gift vouchers digitally which can be delivered to the recipient via SMS, e-mail or even physically. These can subsequently be redeemed against any product/service of a set value from leading brands. GyFTR enables peer-to-peer gifting across multiple geographies and product categories, it also creates a unique ecosystem for savings. It inculcates the habit of savings among users by urging them to redeem their loyalty points earned from several merchants and banks before they expire. The platform has tied up with leading banks including HDFC, Axis, SBI and ICICI rewards to facilitate seamless reward redemption and unparalleled savings.

3. The Giving Tree

One of the well-known brands in India's corporate giving market is The Giving Tree. They provide an infinite number of different presents. They offer an online store where businesses may browse and purchase presents, even though they are situated in Bangalore. The Giving Tree offers a wide choice of environmentally friendly gifts at reasonable prices.

4. IGP.com

IGP.com is one of India’s largest D2C platforms for gifting and occasions. The multi-category gifting company offers one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods andpersonalised products for all occasions & festivals. It is India’s first-ever dedicated Gift platform and the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world’s largest floral gifting company. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 100+ countries and 1000+ cities in India.

5. ChocoWishes

A boutique chocolaterie, ChocoWishesspecialises in premium handmade chocolates and healthful baked goods with a growing emphasis on recyclable and ecological packaging. Chocolates, cookies, and healthful baked goods are all in their supply! All of these delicious goodies are handmade, egg-free, and artisanal in small amounts. These goods are a great deal for working millennials with busy schedules because they hit the sweet spot between affordability and quality.