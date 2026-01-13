A contemporary edit of fragrances that last beyond the moment

Fragrance today is defined by longevity, not just on skin but in relevance. Modern scents are crafted to feel current yet enduring, designed for everyday wear while holding their own across changing moods and seasons. This edit brings together fragrances that balance freshness, warmth, and character, making them easy companions rather than occasional indulgences.

1.Oud on the Rocks for Men and Women











A striking fusion of bergamot and coffee leads this fragrance into a sophisticated mix of geranium and tonka. Settling into rich notes of liquor, musk and sandalwood, Oud on The Rocks delivers a deep, confident and irresistibly smooth aroma. Product Link: https://in.ajmal.com/products/oud-on-the-rocks-perfume-100-ml-for-men-and-women/ Price: ₹2000 – 100ml, and we’re currently selling it at ₹1599. 2.CEO Man Perfume











A refreshingly daring composition where lemon and sugar ignite the senses, leading into an energizing heart of lavender. The fragrance settles into a sharply-dressed base of vetiver, moss and tonka, creating a long-lasting scent that honors your debonair and charismatic presence. CEO Man elevates the confident leader in you with effortless sophistication. Product Link: https://bellavitaluxury.co.in/products/ceo-man-mens-luxury-perfume?srsltid=AfmBOooPxm_rUXrrVQEX7HAYqO-4TQhkN86vO4BCk_p5T3MYgnTs0fie Price: ₹449.00 – 100ml 3.BLU Perfume For Men











Ajmal Blu Perfume is a refreshing Eau de Parfum designed for the modern man who thrives on energy, elegance, and ease. This 90 ml fragrance opens with cool marine notes and sparkling citrus, leading into a soft floral heart and finishing with a light woody musk that lingers gently on the skin. As a true aqua fresh perfume, Blu Perfume delivers a crisp, invigorating experience that makes it perfect for daytime wear, warm weather, or any moment that calls for a boost of freshness. It’s a standout fresh perfume that balances vitality with sophistication. Whether you are looking to refresh perfume choices in your collection or discover something clean and confident, Ajmal Blu remains a top pick for men who appreciate subtlety with impact. Light, lively, and effortlessly stylish - this is freshness, bottled. Product Link: https://in.ajmal.com/products/blu-eau-de-parfum-perfume-90ml-for-men/ Price: ₹3000 - 90ml, and we’re currently selling it at ₹2400 4.Skinn by Titan Nude Eau de Parfum for Women











A romantic floral-fruity composition where lychee, bergamot and raspberry create a vibrant opening, flowing into a delicate heart of rose petals, hedione and violets. The fragrance settles into a warm, sensual base of sandalwood, tonka bean and musk, delivering a long-lasting and effortlessly feminine aroma that evokes sweet summer memories. Product Link: https://www.skinn.in/product/skinn-by-titan-nude-100-ml-perfume-for-women-edp-fw03pfc_p.html?yoReviewsPage=12&utm_source=chatgpt.com Price: ₹2,795 – 100ml 5. Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for Women











A luminous blend of yuzu, iced accord and pomegranate opens this fragrance into an elegant floral heart of peony, magnolia and lotus flower. Settling into a sophisticated base of acajou, vegetal amber and musk, Bright Crystal delivers a long-lasting, feminine and radiant aroma that captures timeless elegance. Product Link: https://www.versace.com/in/en/women/accessories/fragrances-body-care/bright-crystal/ Price: ₹4,100 – 30ml 6. KURO Perfume for Men













Ajmal Kuro Perfume is a bold and modern Eau de Parfum crafted for men who command attention with subtle sophistication. This 90 ml fragrance opens with vibrant citrus and aquatic notes, unfolds into a delicate floral heart, and settles into a warm, musky base that stays with you. Perfect as a fresh perfume for men, Kuro blends clarity and character in a scent that’s light yet lasting. Its distinct aqua fresh perfume appeal adds an energetic edge, while the soft floral middle notes give it a smooth, contemporary twist. For those seeking a floral perfume for men that doesn't overpower but makes a confident impression, Kuro Perfume stands out. It’s clean, expressive, and ideal for everyday wear or casual elegance. Dynamic, fresh, and effortlessly stylish - Ajmal Kuro is freshness reimagined. Product Link: https://in.ajmal.com/products/kuro-eau-de-parfum-perfume-90ml-for-men/ Price: ₹3000 - 90ml, and we’re currently selling it at ₹2400. 7. Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette for Women









