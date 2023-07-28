A highly anticipated award ceremony

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - one of India's largest regional events associations; recognised event organisations and event professionals at the ‘TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023’ ceremony, for their exceptional contribution and remarkable leadership to the event industry, at the Hall 2, HITEX Exhibition Centre, today.

Guests of Honour Dr Chinnam Reddy S, Director at National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management; Vishala Reddy Vuyyala, Founder - Millet Bank; Dr S Shantha Kumari, a Sr Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, Yashoda and Honorary Treasurer, FIGO Hospitals; Rosi Reddy, IRS (Retd.); presented the ‘TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023’ and recognised outstanding event professionals; at a glittering ceremony. Also present were Balaram Babu, President, TCEI; Ravi Bura, General Secretary, TCEI; Toufiq Khan, Treasurer TCEI; Ramesh Muppana, Convenor, TCEI Event Excellence Awards; Sudhakar Y, Co-Convenor, TCEI Event Excellence Awards; & Shri Ali Khadar, Co-Convenor, TCEI Event Excellence Awards.

Balaram Babu speaking on the occasion said, TCEI is in its ninth year and is entering the decennial celebrations. The Chamber is today having over 450 members and holds substantial stake in all the event management associations across the country. We forged alliances with many regional associations as part of EEMA India (Event and Entertainment Management Association) and are a part of 21 associations across the country. We received over 170 entries for the Pearl of Hyderabad award and over 130 entries of the Gem of India award, in all 300 entries, which is a phenomenal rise over the previous years.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the stalwart of the Hyderabad Event Industry Late Dr Neeraj KS Thakur, former General Secretary of TCEI. It was a rich tribute paid to Dr Thakur for his yeoman service to the event industry. He relentlessly strived to bring all the event professionals under one roof and for all those unknown faces who work behind the scene to gain the muchdeserved respect and appreciation.

Among the other prominent awards, Greenko Group, the promoters of Formula E-World Championship Race, Hyderabad; bagged the prestigious Kohinoor Award. Asim Varma of Glamarizers, was conferred the Jade of Hyderabad award.

TCEI Event Excellence Awards recognise entrepreneurs from the event industry for their outstanding contribution. The TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023; presented by Carnations Weddings; is a highly anticipated award ceremony in the event industry, celebrating brands and individuals who have shown exceptional work in the field of events. In its 6th edition, the awards feature two prominent categories, "Pearl of Hyderabad" honoured the top performers in the event industry from the state of Telangana and "Gem of India" recognised the best performers nationwide.