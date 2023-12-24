A parent’s guide to thriving with special needs

Parenting is an intricate journey filled with joys, challenges, and triumphs. For parents raising special children, the path may present unique situations.

But for the parents and children living in rural India, lack of awareness and education contribute to their impending struggles. This article delves into their experiences, shedding light on their trials and successes. Additionally, we explore the transformative power of support in enabling families to lead fulfilling lives.

Stories of Resilience

Among communities living in rural India, the absence of widespread awareness and education perpetuates a cycle of challenges. Where the expanses of agricultural fields meet the simplicity of village life, a story unfolds —the tale of Dushmanta that reflects the challenges born out of a lack of awareness and education, compounded by limited access to healthcare.

Dushmanta’s parents found themselves perplexed about adequately supporting their child with visual impairment. The dearth of resources and guidance exacerbated the difficulties, pushing the young boy into the shadows of educational hardships. The journey towards understanding and addressing his visual impairment was marked by uncertainty.As we delve into the intricacies of Dushmanta life, we uncover the challenges faced by rural communities in India and the remarkable resilience that surfaces when individuals and communities come together.

Stories of Impact

Access to education remains a pervasive issue, particularly in communities where awareness about the potential of children with visual impairment to learn is limited. Often, a misconception exists that children with visual impairments cannot effectively study and learn, continuing a cycle of exclusion from educational opportunities. In the realm of safety, concerns for girls, especially those with visual impairment, loom large. The fear of harassment and insecurity can restrict their mobility and access to education. Let’s explore the story of Sudama and how accessible education and social inclusion transformed her life. Her story is not just an isolated instance but represents a broader movement; a paradigm shift is happening. Sudama from Madhya Pradesh shared her transformative experience with Judo classes, “Before learning Judo, I was scared to go on the streets. My parents wouldn’t allow me to go to school alone because there was the possibility of harassment.”

Beyond physical fitness, Judo instils a sense of self-assurance, providing girls with visual impairments the tools to navigate the world confidently.

It takes a village!

The common thread of transformative support weaves together the stories of Dushmanta and Sudama. Each individual encountered unique challenges associated with visual impairment, yet the right interventions and assistance profoundly shaped their journeys.

Dushmanta’s family, initially hindered by a lack of awareness surrounding visual impairment, experienced a positive shift through counselling. This crucial support gave them insights into navigating the challenges and paved the way for Dushmanta’s personal growth and development.

In Sudama’s narrative, Judo became more than a sport; it became a vehicle for her and her family’s confidence. The Judo classes gave her parents a sense of assurance that their child could navigate challenging life situations with ease.

Winning five medals in the Para Judo National Championship between 2017 and 2021, Sudama shattered societal perceptions of what individuals with visual impairments can achieve, especially belonging to a rural area. Sudama’s journey extended beyond the sports arena. The opportunity to become a one-day District Collector of Katni, Madhya Pradesh, and her role as a member of the Organisation of Persons with Disabilities (OPD) supported under Sightsavers India’s Social Inclusion Programme further exemplifies the importance of holistic development. The goal is clear: build a foundation that recognises and nurtures the immense potential within individuals with visual impairments and disabilities. Yet, as these narratives unfold, it becomes evident that there is a long road ahead for both parents and society at large.

(RN Mohanty, CEO Sightsavers India)