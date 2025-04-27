A Telugu marvels' ode to Hollywood's magic: Padamati Cinema Parimalam

Book Review by Kausalya Rachavelpula

Padamati Cinema Parimalam is a refreshing bouquet of cinematic reflections, delicately arranged by seasoned film journalist and celebrated author Pulagam Chinnarayana. This Telugu-language book is a cinematic sojourn, weaving together the thoughts, feelings, and filmic sensibilities of 23 stalwarts from the Telugu film industry, all offering their personal connections to world cinema—specifically, to their favourite Hollywood films.

What sets this compilation apart is its intimacy. This is not a dry analysis of world cinema. It is a conversational, almost nostalgic, narrative that offers rare access to the inner cinematic lives of some of the most respected creative minds in Telugu cinema. From visionary directors like Dasari Narayana Rao and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao to lyrical craftsmen like Tripuraneni Maharathi and modern storytellers like Krishna Vamsi and Sukumar—the book serves as both a love letter to Hollywood and a mirror to Telugu cinema’s intellectual depth.

For instance, there’s something deeply poignant about legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao choosing The Ten Commandments as his pick. Known more for his impassioned takes on Indian socio-political themes, his admiration for this biblical epic speaks volumes about how grandeur, human conflict, and spiritual drama transcend borders. His memory of its family dynamics, timeless visuals, and moral arcs is told not through critique but through awe—a sentiment that lingers.

Equally compelling is Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s emotional connection to Boyhood. His reflection isn’t merely about cinematic technique—it’s about time, memory, and the subtleties of growing up. Coming from a filmmaker who has always embraced experimentation, his love for Richard Linklater’s quietly revolutionary film feels fitting, like one genius silently saluting another.

Chinnarayana’s strength as a curator lies in how he lets each voice remain untouched and sincere. The narrative never feels edited for consensus. We get the unfiltered musings of these artists—Krishna Vamsi reminiscing over Mackenna’s Gold with a plate of biryani in hand, Gollapudi Maruti Rao dissecting the racial tensions in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, or Vamsy’s bittersweet reverence for Amadeus. Each memory is vivid, often surprising, and rooted in deep personal resonance rather than cinematic trendiness.

The beauty of Padamati Cinema Parimalam also lies in its modesty. It doesn’t preach film theory or impose cinematic hierarchies. It trusts its readers to find joy in the recollections, to look up these films, and perhaps see them with new eyes. And that is what makes it so accessible and enjoyable—whether you’re a seasoned cinephile or a casual lover of stories, this book welcomes you into a circle of shared appreciation.

Moreover, the background story of how this series began—as a weekly feature in Sakshi newspaper—adds another layer of authenticity. There’s journalistic rigour in the research, but there’s also the warmth of personal conversations, phone calls, and handwritten letters.

Padamati Cinema Parimalam isn’t just about Hollywood films. It’s about influence. It’s about admiration. It's about how artists from one culture see themselves reflected in the stories of another. It's a document of inspiration—how cinema travels, how it lingers, and how it sometimes becomes the unseen hand shaping a creator’s own vision.

This book is the beginning of what deserves to be an extended series—world cinema as seen through Indian eyes. And if this volume is anything to go by, we have much to look forward to.

A beautifully woven cinematic anthology that allows you to sit beside your favourite filmmakers and watch their favourite films through their eyes. A must-read for lovers of both Telugu cinema and global storytelling.

…………………

Book Details:-

Padamati Cinema Parimalam

Writer: Pulagam Chinnarayana

Pages: 144

Price: Rs. 100

Published by: Sahithi Books

Available online: Amazon