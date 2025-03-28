‘Aamar Boss’ poster showcases mother-son bond

The much-anticipated Bengali film Aamar Boss, starring veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar and filmmaker-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee, has unveiled its official poster, offering a touching glimpse into a playful yet emotional mother-son bond. The recently released poster features Rakhee Gulzar affectionately pulling Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s ear, instantly connecting with audiences. Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set for a May 9, 2025, theatrical release, aligning perfectly with Mother’s Day week.

Speaking about the film, Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "Aamar Boss is a deeply emotional story that celebrates the intricate bond between a mother and her son. This poster perfectly captures that playful yet profound relationship. Rakhee Di even recreated this moment during the IFFI stage event, making it even more special." Adding to the excitement, Aamar Boss has already gained recognition on the festival circuit. It was selected for the 55th International Film Festival of India’s (IFFI) Indian Panorama, received a nomination for the prestigious UNESCO Gandhi Medal, and was included in the Chennai International Film Festival by NFDC.

With its blend of warmth, humor, and nostalgia, Aamar Boss promises to be a heartwarming cinematic experience when it arrives in theaters next year.