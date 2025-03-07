Accelerating Action: Women Leading Change Across Sectors on International Women’s Day 2025

This year’s International Women’s Day calls on everyone to accelerate actions that create lasting and impactful change for women across all sectors, ensuring a more equitable and inclusive future for all. Women are giving their best in every field, breaking barriers, and inspiring others in their respective industries. From agriculture and iGaming to finance and well-being- Public Relations, these leaders are not only making strides for themselves but also paving the way for future generations of women. Their contributions drive meaningful progress, empowering others to follow suit and pushing boundaries in every domain. As they continue to lead with passion and resilience, their voices are integral to the "Accelerate Action" theme this International Women’s Day.

Shweta Baisla, CFO & Whole Time Director, Sona Machinery Ltd





As a dynamic leader, Shweta Baisla plays a key role in driving Sona Machinery’s financial growth and strategic direction. With her expertise in finance and operations, she is leading the company towards greater innovation in the agro-processing industry.

Her leadership is a testament to the growing impact of women in traditionally male-dominated industries, proving that strong financial acumen and vision can transform businesses.

Nikita Luthar, Brand Ambassador, Natural8 India





A trailblazer in the online gaming industry, Nikita Luthar is redefining the space and encouraging more women to participate in competitive gaming. As the face of Natural8 India, she is working to change perceptions and showcase the skill, strategy, and discipline required to succeed in the field. Through her dedication, she is breaking stereotypes and proving that women can thrive in the world of online gaming.

Shabnum Khan, Founder, Mandrake Mydia





A visionary in the public relations and communications industry, Shabnum Khan has built Mandrake Mydia into a powerhouse that bridges brands with impactful storytelling. Under her leadership, the agency has successfully executed data-driven campaigns across diverse industries, from gaming and fintech to lifestyle and government sectors. Through her strategic insights and innovative approach, she is shaping the future of PR, proving that women can be formidable leaders in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Yashna Garg, Founder, Yugap & Chief Marketing Officer, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd





A young and dynamic leader, Yashna Garg is redefining the wellness industry with Yugap, a brand focused on plant-based, clinically proven supplements designed to meet the evolving health needs of modern adults. As the Founder of Yugap, she is championing a new era of holistic self-care by offering innovative, high-quality nutrition solutions.

In addition to her entrepreneurial venture, Yashna holds the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Zeon Lifesciences Ltd, where she leads a team in driving the company's brand strategy, marketing initiatives, and global presence. At a young age, she has taken on the responsibility of shaping the future of the nutraceutical industry, bringing fresh perspectives and innovation to the field. Her leadership and vision are paving the way for a more health-conscious and empowered generation.