Live
- Upset over 'divided' affection, minor kills 4-month-old cousin in Kerala
- Rajnath Singh meets Netherlands counterpart Ruben Brekelmans, discusses bilateral cooperation in defence
- Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks
- National Women’s Hockey League: Haryana, Odisha and MP register wins on opening day
- Karnataka BJP slams Congress govt over Israeli tourist's gang rape at Hampi
- Police serve notices to celebrities in betting app case
- Student Injured After Ceiling Collapse at Osmania University Hostel, Protests Erupt
- ‘Vaccharroi’ from ‘MAD Square’ ignites excitement
- Sushanth’s interesting first look from ‘SA10’ unveiled
- Nabha serves sizzling glamour with a slice of style
Ajwain Health Benefits: Ways Carom Seeds Can Improve Your Well-Being
Ajwain supports digestion, regulates blood pressure, aids weight loss, relieves cough and cold, and eases joint pain with its medicinal properties
Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a popular spice in Indian cuisine, valued for its medicinal properties. Packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and thymol—a compound known for its antibacterial and digestive qualities—ajwain offers multiple health benefits. It can be consumed raw, soaked in water overnight, brewed into tea, or added to various dishes.
1. Supports Digestion
Ajwain stimulates digestive enzymes and enhances stomach acid production, aiding efficient food breakdown. It helps relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion by relaxing gastrointestinal muscles, promoting smoother digestion.
2. Regulates Blood Pressure
Compounds in ajwain help relax blood vessels, improving circulation and regulating blood pressure levels. This can lower the risk of heart disease.
3. Aids Weight Loss and Metabolism
Ajwain boosts metabolism, enhances fat digestion, and helps control cravings. Drinking ajwain water on an empty stomach promotes faster digestion and fat metabolism.
4. Relieves Cough and Cold
Ajwain has antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties that help clear mucus, ease throat irritation, and open airways. Consuming ajwain tea can provide relief from congestion and respiratory discomfort.
5. Eases Joint Pain
Ajwain is effective in alleviating joint and muscle pain. Massaging with ajwain oil or soaking sore joints in ajwain-infused water can reduce inflammation and stiffness. Regular consumption of ajwain water further supports joint health.
Ajwain is a simple yet powerful spice that can significantly enhance overall well-being. Including it in your diet can provide numerous health benefits naturally.