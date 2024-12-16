Energy conservation is responsibility of all: KV

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Saturday said that energy conservation is not just a necessity but a responsibility of every citizen to secure a better future for the next generation.

Singh Deo, also the minister for Energy department, was addressing a gather-ing during the observance of the State-level National Energy Conservation Day. “Our initiatives in energy conservation should not be limited to semi-nars and conferences, but should be in our day-to-day life,” he said.

The Dep-uty Chief Minister called for an increase in the use of renewable energy in-stead of coal-based energy to combat climate change.

The role of energy conservation in reducing global warming is also im-portant, he said. “Let’s all work together to conserve energy, tackle climate change and global warming. We have to conserve energy and involve the fu-ture generations in this practice,” he said.

“All efforts should be made towards switching over to green energy from fossil fuel. There should be united and continuous fight against climate crisis faced by the world,” he added.

An exhibition was organised on the occasion. Various models related to ener-gy conservation were also demonstrated by the school students of 30 dis-tricts. In addition, various energy efficient devices, electric vehicles and solar panels were displayed.

A quiz competition related to energy conservation was held at block and dis-trict levels and the top 30 contestants were felicitated. About 1,50,000 con-testants from Class 7 to Class 10 across the State participated in the competi-tion.