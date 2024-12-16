Union Minister stresses on improving financial conditions of handloom workers

Tirupati: In a significant move to uplift the handloom sector, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh underlined the importance of improving the financial conditions of handloom workers through coordinated efforts between the Central and State governments.

He assured that measures would be taken to expand market networks and ensure fair pricing for handloom products.

The Union Minister held a review meeting here on Sunday alongside AP Minister for BC Welfare and Handlooms S Savitha and Handloom Commissioner Rekha Rani. The discussions focused on developing the handlooms, APCO and textile industries in the region.

Giriraj Singh highlighted the Central government’s commitment to preserving and developing the handloom sector. He assured support for the health and educational needs of handloom workers and promised financial assistance to help set up looms for small-scale workers.

Minister S Savitha presented several proposals to the Union Minister, seeking funds for various projects. These included Rs 35.80 crore for a mega handloom cluster in Dharmavaram, Rs 15 crore each for handloom worker development in Konaseema and Penugonda constituencies and Rs 6.27 crore for workshops. Additionally, Rs 15 crore was proposed for a Handloom and Handicraft Museum in Shakamuru and Rs 280 crore for an establishment in Amaravati.

Savitha also requested Rs 800 crore for a PM-MITRA Mega Textile Park spanning 1,000 acres and Rs 200 crore for five mini textile clusters in Chirala, Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Mylavaram and Yemmiganur. The Union Minister responded positively, promising to review the proposals.

Handloom Commissioner Rekha Rani spoke about plans to enhance cotton-jute production, improve marketing and provide skill development training. She stressed the need for Central-State coordination to revive the handloom sector’s past glory. Officials including APCO vice-chairman M Visva and additional director Srikanth Prabhakar participated in the meeting.