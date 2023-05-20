Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Top Anti-Terrorism Quotes

In the year, 1991 our former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. This year commemorates Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary as India observes Anti-Terrorism Day.



Top Anti-Terrorism Quotes 2023

1. “Everyone’s worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there’s really an easy way: Stop participating in it.” -- Noam Chomsky

2. “The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now do you begin to understand me?” -- George Orwell, 1984

3. “With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.” -- Malala Yousafzai

4. “read thousands of books and I will power myself with knowledge. Pens and books are the weapons that defeat terrorism.” -- Malala Yousafzai

5. "Our values and way of life will prevail – terrorism will not." -- John Linder

6. "Terrorism has no nationality or religion." -- Vladimir Putin

7. “One of the hardest parts of my job is to connect Iraq to the war on terror. ”― George W. Bush

