Aoora celebrates food, music and cultures in ‘Khimchi Dosa’

Global K-pop sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant Aoora has returned with a vibrant new single, Khimchi Dosa, under the banner of Cheers Music India. Known for his unique Indo-Korean fusion, Aoora once again bridges cultures with a rhythmic anthem that blends the fiery zest of Korean beats with the irresistible spice of Indian flavors.

Speaking about the track, Aoora said, “Food and music are two things that connect people beyond borders. With ‘Khimchi Dosa,’ I wanted to show how Korea and India, though different, are beautifully similar when celebrated together. It’s a track to make you dance, smile, and feel connected.”

The music video is a colorful celebration of this spirit, combining funky choreography, quirky storytelling, and Aoora’s signature style. It carries a festive vibe designed to keep audiences hooked while highlighting the joy of cultural fusion.

Aoora expressed gratitude to his collaborators who made Khimchi Dosa possible. Renowned cinematographer and filmmaker Ravi Varman ASC ISC—known for his work in Ponniyin Selvan, Barfi, Tamasha, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela—helmed the project as Creative Visionary and Director of Photography. Acclaimed Tamil composer Dharan Kumar, who debuted in 2006 and rose to fame with his hit Unnai Kandene, co-composed and sang alongside Aoora. Rising actress Saanve Megghana, who made her debut in 2021, shines as the female lead, stirring a fun battle between the male leads in the video. The project also features a cameo from actor Aari Arujunan, adding to its star appeal.

With Khimchi Dosa, Aoora reinforces his role as a cultural bridge between India and Korea, proving once again that music and food are universal languages of joy.